Phillip Steven Senn, age 32, of Webb, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services for Phillip will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the chapel at Family First Funeral & Cremation Care with Reverend Jerry Harden officiating. Burial will follow in the Madrid Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

