RV Seymore, Jr. passed away on Saturday, June, 13, 2020 at Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old. Graveside services will be held 1:30 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, AL with Reverend Lance Eiland officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. There will be no visitation. After graduating Parish High School of Selma, Alabama, he married Ruth Abercrombie and established his business Seymore Plumbing and Heating. He was later deployed with the Alabama National Guard serving at Fort Jackson, Fort Benning, and Korea. When he was discharged, he returned to Selma, operated his business, and built a happy life with Ruth and friends at Memorial Methodist. RV and Ruth moved to Dothan in 1986 where he was employed with Polyengineering until his retirement in 2006. They were loyal members of FUMC of Dothan, adult choir and Pathfinders Sunday School Class where he led the singing until his illness. RV is predeceased by Ruth, his loving wife of 71 years, his parents, RV and Erma, and two sisters. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

