Ms. Judith Shannon Sheffield of Dothan passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was 49 years old. Ms. Sheffield was born November 16, 1970, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Judge Billy Joe Sheffield and Sharon Eubanks Sheffield. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Shannon was a graduate of Northview High School and Faulkner University. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for 25 years. Shannon loved rescue animals and the beach. She was also an avid antique collector and antique shop owner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Walter Pitt Eubanks and her paternal grandparents, W. C. Sheffield and Sara Sheffield. Shannon is survived by her brother, Billy J. Sheffield, II, "Joey" (Misty); their children, Gabe Sheffield (Bailey), Stone Sheffield and Sara Elizabeth Sheffield; her maternal grandmother, Madge Eubanks; paternal step grandmother Sally Ester Sheffield, aunts, Patsy Sheffield Griffen, Elaine Sheffield Eubanks, Donna Karen Sheffield, Judy Eubanks Bates, and several other relatives. A private family service was held Saturday, November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631. www.wardwilson.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.