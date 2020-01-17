Jim Shehane, age 77, passed away December 4, 2019 from pulmonary fibrosis. He grew up in Dothan and graduated from Dothan High in 1961, he was currently living in Seattle Washington. After high school graduation he served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. He settled in California where he met and married his wife, Rita. They were married 35 years until her death in 2002. He earned a bachelor's degree from Chico State, was a general contractor in San Diego and traveled to all 50 states (at least once). One of his favorite things to do was approach a young family with a baby and give them money for a college fund. He would never reveal his name, only wish them the best and have a happy family. Jim also supported the less fortunate and would give them jobs or a handout on the street. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Grimes, two brothers Ricky Shehane (Martha) and Kendal Shehane (Debra), his partner Kay Schwarzmann as well as many nieces and nephews. We love you Jim, happy travels.
Shehane, Jim
