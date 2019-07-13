Franklin Delano (Frank) Shelley, (T/Sgt.,USAF, Retired), a resident of Headland, died early Friday morning, July 12, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 88. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 15, 2019, in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Norman C. Simmons officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 8:45 until 9:45 A.M. Monday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tolbert Baptist Church, c/o Steve Parrish, 645 County Road 122, Headland, AL 36345. Mr. Shelley was born February 18, 1931 and was reared in the Tolbert Community of Henry County, son of the late Robert Gordon Shelley and Vinnie Bell Miller Shelley. He was retired from the U. S. Air Force with over twenty-one years service. At an early age, Mr. Shelley enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served four years on ships in the Amphibious Force of the Atlantic Fleet. After he was discharged from the Navy, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, serving at the end of the occupation of Germany. Mr. Shelley served his country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to Headland and worked with Sears in Dothan where he retired. Mr. Shelley was also self employed for several years. He was a member of the Tolbert Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Voncile Davis Shelley, seven brothers, Willie Curtis Shelley, Robert Thomas Shelley, Malley Shelley, Grover Cleveland Shelley, Sanford Harold Shelley, Carl Shelley and Jeff Shelley and a sister, Mary Alice Mixon. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Rene' Shelley Rowland, Sugar Hill, GA; two grandchildren, Kendall Brooke Rowland and Emily Elizabeth Rowland Sapp (Erik); a great-grandson, Logan James Sapp; two sisters, Rose Capps (Jackie), Webb, AL; and Sara Gwendolyn Doss, Bellmead, TX; a sister-in-law, Ruby McKnight (Jim), Headland. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
