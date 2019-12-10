James Marcus "Mark" Shelley, a resident of Headland, died early Monday morning, December 9, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 86. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Tolbert Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Brantley and Darden Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Wednesday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tolbert Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Charles Brackins, 175 McLain St., Newville, AL 36353, or to a favorite charity. Mark Shelley was born and reared in the Tumbleton Community of Henry County, son of the late George Marvin Shelley and Esther Danzey Shelley. He served his country in the U S. Army during the Korean War era and also as a member of the Army National Guard in the Headland and Abbeville units. Mark was retired as a building contractor in residential construction. He moved to the Tolbert Community in 1963 where he was a member of the Tolbert Baptist Church. Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Brannon Shelley, three brothers, Joe Shelley, Glen Shelley and Littleton "Chick" Shelley, and a sister, Janelle Shelley Jackson. Surviving relatives include three daughters, Susie Shelley Stanley (Jim), Dothan; Allison Shelley, Headland; and Julie Shelley Breckenridge (Mike), Dothan; a sister, Sue Lunsford, Columbus, GA; two brothers, Mally Shelley, Decatur, AL, and Billy A. Shelley (Bobbie), Headland; ten grandchildren, Mark Murphy (Christy), Zeth Barley, Anais Shelley, Tristan Shelley, Leila Shelley, Gage Shelley, Dalton Bass, Harper Breckenridge, Quinn Breckenridge and Ivy Breckenridge, and a step-granddaughter, Jessica Stanley; two great-grandchildren, Justin Murphy and Brannon Murphy; a step-great-granddaughter, Madison McDaniel; numerous nieces and nephews You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
