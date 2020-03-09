Mrs. Marlys Kroshus Shelley, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Westside Terrace. She was 80 years old. Visitation for Mrs. Shelley will be held Monday, March 9, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Ward Wilson Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Shelley was born January 2, 1940, in Crosby, North Dakota to the late Mervin Kroshus and Edna Kroshus. Mrs. Shelley worked with Dothan City Schools food services, Grate Things, and Basketcase where she shared her love for baking. Her specialty was cinnamon rolls and caramel pound cake. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Albert E. (Bud) Shelley, whom she met while he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Crosby North Dakota; sons, Jeff Shelley (Tami) of Montgomery; Brian Shelley (Nancy) of Dothan; Allen Shelley (Susan) of Birmingham; one daughter, Carla Gassett (John) of Lexington, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Shelley (Shea) of Auburn, David Shelley (Anna) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Ben Shelley (Emily) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Anne Scott Shelley (fiancée Tyler Gates) of Dothan, Scott Shelley of Birmingham, Annabelle Butler (Cory) of Portland, Oregon, Hope Gassett of Lexington, Kentucky, Drake Gassett of Lexington; five great grandchildren, Lela and Helen Shelley of Little Rock, Arkansas, Sam and Kate Shelley of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Trip Shelley of Auburn. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Paola Bass, her devoted physician of 30+ years, the caring and compassionate staff at Westside Terrace Healthcare, and Covenant Care.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlys Shelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

