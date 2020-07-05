Sidney Owen Shelley, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL went to his heavenly home Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Sidney was born on October 9, 1941 to the late Owen Otho Shelley and Grace Shelley Halstead. He was a graduate of Rehobeth High School and Auburn University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was retired (civil service) from Eglin AFB, Ft. Walton Beach, FL. Survivors include three daughters, Donna Donaldson (Bruce) of Springville, AL; Deborah Shelley, Ft. Walton Beach, FL; and Darice Cooley (James), Waynesboro, MS; granddaughter, Haley Scaggs (Neal) and great-grandson, Scout Scaggs, all of Huntington WV; three sisters, Priscilla Armstrong (Joe Phil), Ashford, AL; Kathy Morris (Mack), Mobile, AL; and Retha Henry (John), Dothan, AL. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

