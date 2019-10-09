Sue York Shelley, a resident of the Tumbleton Community of Henry County, died early Monday morning, October 7, 2019, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. She was 84. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Tolbert Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Elliott and Reverend Mark Brantley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tolbert Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in c/o Charles Brackins, 175 McLain Street, Newville, AL 36353. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
