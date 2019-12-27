Myra N. Shewmake, of Dothan, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at Flowers Hospital following a brief illness. She was 94. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Billy Gaither officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. Memorials may be made to Greystone United Methodist Church, 4401 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL 36305. Myra was born on July 28, 1925 to J. Wiley and Nona Newman Griggs in Dale County, Alabama. She has been a resident of Dothan for the past 29 years. She married at an early age and traveled with her husband through his Air Force career. She worked with early childhood learning centers and retired from state employment in May 1989. She was an active member of [LaFayette Street] now Greystone United Methodist Church where she served on the Official Board and was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. Mrs. Shewmake is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Shewmake, her parents, two sisters and one brother. Survivors include her four children, Sandy Shipman (John) of Dothan, John Shewmake (Linda) of Birmingham, Mike Shewmake (Bonnie Henz-Shewmake) of Navarre, FL, and Bobby Shewmake (Jennie) of Birmingham; six grandchildren, Don Jarrett, Jr. (Carla), Kristen Knowlton (Eric), Lauren Ritchie (Joe), Kaitlin Fron (Sam), Brandon Shewmake, Kathryn Davis (Jesse); eight great-grandchildren, Brittany Gainey (Alex), Tucker Jarrett, Riley Knowlton, Olivia Knowlton, Mallory Ritchie, Griggs Ritchie, Sammy Fron, and Lily Fron; a sister, Celeste Snell of Birmingham. Pallbearers are Don Jarrett, Jr., Eric Knowlton, Brandon Shewmake, Tucker Jarrett, Riley Knowlton, Alex Gainey, and Jesse Davis. The family would like to thank Somerset Assisted Living, Flowers Hospital Staff, Home Instead, Southern Care Hospice, and the many caregivers and friends who shared her life and comforted her over the years. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at ww.gloverfuneral.coms
