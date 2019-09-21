Dean Harris Shields of Hartford passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was 73 years old. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Maple Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Teddy Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM. The family request that flowers be omitted, and memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Shields memory to the Christa Screws Family Fund, Commercial Bank of Ozark, P.O. Box 1029, Ozark, AL 36361 Warren~Holloway~Ward Funeral Home (334) 684-9999, is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com
