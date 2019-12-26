Rose Marie Shirley, a resident of Gordon, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at a local hospital. She was 65. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Griggs officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Shirley, Rose Marie
