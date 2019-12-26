Naomi Sigler joined her Savior, family and friends in Heaven on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was 91 years old. Services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Harvest United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Born Martha Naomi Case in Barlow, Mississippi on May 29, 1928, Naomi grew up in a Methodist minister's family and graduated from Asbury College where she met her husband, Richard O. Sigler. Over the following years she assisted him as he pastored churches of the Alabama/West Florida conference of the United Methodist Church. They retired to Dothan, Alabama in 1993. Mrs. Sigler was a beloved elementary school teacher, Stephen's minister, Sunday school teacher, small group leader, mentor to many and a truly great wife, mother and grandmother. Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, Richard O. Sigler; parents, Robert and Leeda Case; brothers, Robert Lawrence and John Case. She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Vicki) Sigler, Wayne (Terri) Sigler and Ralph (Rhonda) Sigler; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah Case Holifield; and brother, Martin Case. Naomi was a woman of true beauty-both inward and outward. Her gentle spirit, sense of humor and caring heart spread the fragrance of the Holy Spirit to everyone whose life she touched. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Sigler, Naomi
