Mr. Curtis "Curt" Wayne Sigourney of Hartford went to join his beloved Harriet Monday, July 15, 2019. He was 95. Mr. Sigourney was born in Miami, FL and reared in Chicago, IL. A proud veteran, Curt honorably served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and later worked for many years as an Industrial and Manufacturing Engineer in the Chicago area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eva Kelly Sigourney, his wife of 58 years, Harriet; a special friend, Ed Payne; and his constant companion, Shiloh. Survivors include his son, William Robert Sigourney (Pauline) Pensacola, FL; a very dear friend, Connie Payne, Hartford; grandchildren: Kelly Adamick (David), Erik Sigourney, Melissa Sigourney, and Curtis Sigourney; great grandson, Mason Adamick; his companion, Bonnie; and all of his friends at the Slocomb Senior Citizens Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Hartford Health Care for the love and compassion they demonstrated to Curt during his rehabilitation. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
