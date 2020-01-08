Dr. William Irving Silvernail, Jr., 93, died peacefully in his home on December 25, 2019. Services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation will be at 1 o'clock p.m. with the service at 2 o'clock p.m. followed by interment of the ashes in the Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, 382 Twitchell Rd, 36301, the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 205 Holly Lane, 36301 or your favorite charity. The family would like to express their gratitude to the loving caregivers and to Kindred Hospice. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
