Mr. Errol "Radar" Stanley Arthur Simmons, Jr., 47, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home. A memorial service for Mr. Simmons will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark, Holman Funeral of Ozark directing. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

