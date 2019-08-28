Mr. Errol "Radar" Stanley Arthur Simmons, Jr., 47, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home. A memorial service for Mr. Simmons will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark, Holman Funeral of Ozark directing. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.