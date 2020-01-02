Ms. Mallie Simmons, age 81, passed away on December 29, 2019; memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 11:00 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Simmons, Mallie
To plant a tree in memory of Mallie Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.