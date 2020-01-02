Ms. Mallie Simmons, age 81, passed away on December 29, 2019; memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 11:00 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

To plant a tree in memory of Mallie Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

