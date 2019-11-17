Ms. Martha Jean Simmons of Geneva, Alabama, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home with Reverend Scott Crooms and Rev. Teddy Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Geneva with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. whwfuneralhome.com
