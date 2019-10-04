Nona Sue Sims, age 77, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Enterprise Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her parents: Albert W. and Tullie Lanton Sims; sisters: Gerry Padgett, Eloise Reeder; brother: Albert W. Sims, Jr.; and brother-in-law: Ron Wagnon. She is survived by her sisters: Theda Sims Sanders (Ray), Edyth Wagnon; brother-in-law: Glenn Reeder; as well as several nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life for family and loved ones will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Roeton Baptist Church at 4 pm with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 3 pm until 4 pm at Roeton Baptist Church. A very special thanks to Enterprise Nursing Home staff, her loving and caring doctors, Dr. Montgomery Peden, and Dr. Sherry Roach. To sign the online guest register please visit our website at www.dillardfh.com

