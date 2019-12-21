Ebeline "Tina" Skinner of Dothan, Alabama passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was 85. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Bynum and Rev. Greg Aman officiating. Burial to follow in Ashford City Cemetery with Robert Byrd officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to services. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church General Fund, 3250 S. Rocky Creek Rd., Ashford, AL. Tina was born June 21, 1934 in Ashford, Alabama. After graduating from Columbia High School, she traveled around the world as a devoted military housewife. Upon returning to Dothan she became employed with Dothan City School district as a Child nutritionist until her retirement. Tina enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and working in the kitchen. Tina and her husband were Christians found the Lord together and were baptized together. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Lee Skinner; her son, JB Skinner; and her daughter, Penny Wills. She is survived by her children, Connie White, Anita (Terry) Kirkland, Corby Rogers and Alfred Wills; her 8 grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren; and a lot of special friends in her lifetime. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
