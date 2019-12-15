Kim Henry Skinner, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. He was 66. A private family memorial will be held to celebrate Kim's life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Cathy Stumbaugh officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, 110 Harmony Lane, Dothan, AL 36303. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
