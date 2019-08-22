Mr. Napoleon Skipper funeral service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at New Mt Zion Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. where Rev. Norman Fryer is pastor and Rev. Floyd Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.

