Mrs. Mary Warden Slavin, a resident of Daleville, died Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at her home. She was 94. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the First Baptist Church of Level Plains with Reverend Mike Foreman officiating. Entombment will follow in the Woodlawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 AM Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be made to SOS Animal Shelter, 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, Alabama 36330. Mrs. Slavin, daughter of the late Goodloe Warden and Grace Chandler Warden, was a native of Silver Palms, Florida and formerly lived in Manchester, Tennessee. She lived in various locations in the United States and overseas while her husband served in the United States Army before moving to Daleville in October 1959. Mrs Slavin enjoyed fishing, going to bingo, and Auburn University Football. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Level Plains. Mrs. Slavin was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny H. Slavin (SFC, United States Army, Retired) and all of her siblings. Surviving relatives include her two daughters, Judy Carr (Mark), Donalsonville, GA and Grace Slagle, Daleville; a son, Jim Slavin (Pat), Cairo, GA; five grandchildren, J.C. Carr, Mary Hartzog (Scott), Michael Croley (Stephanie), Shannon Ogles (Chris), and Jamie Slagle Jones (Drew); six great-grandchildren, Suzette Edwards, Daniel Hartzog, Kylie Jones, Rhainnon Ogles, Standish Croley, and Elizabeth Croley; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
