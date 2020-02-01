GRIMESAmanda Blankenship Slocumb, a resident of Grimes, died late Thursday night, January 30, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 40. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Lynn S. Nesbitt officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, between Headland and Dothan. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 P.M. Sunday in the mortuary chapel. Amanda was born and reared in Dothan and was a graduate of Dothan High School. She attended Wallace Community College and Troy University. Amanda was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dothan, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution and the U.S. Daughters of 1812. She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Wendell Blankenship, and her grandparents, Jack and Foye Bass and Oris and Vassie Blankenship. Surviving relatives include a son, Charles Edward "CJ" Slocumb, Jr.; her mother, Dinah Bass Blankenship, both of Dothan; a special friend, Joe Makuch (Allison), Dothan. Serving as active pallbearers will be Joe Makuch, Kenneth Gay, Donald Gay, Michael Gay, Keith Creamer, and Josh Champagne. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Whitehurst and Dakota Emory. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Slocumb, Amanda Blankenship
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
Holman-Headland Mortuary
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL 36345
Feb 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
1:30PM
Holman-Headland Mortuary
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL 36345
