Mrs. Elnora Donald Smiley funeral service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. where Larry Butler is pastor and Rev. Eddie Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church. www.unitymortuaryal.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.