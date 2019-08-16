Bill Smith, 76, of Taylor, AL., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Funeral Service at 11 AM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
