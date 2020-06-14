Catherine Frances (McLeod) Smith Catherine Frances McLeod Smith, age 92, joined her husband, Homer Smith, in heaven on the 12th day of June, 2020, having predeceased his wife some 4 months prior, and having been married 70 years on June 30, 2020. They leave behind their three children, Nancy Smith Pitman, (Bobby, dec.), Joseph Homer Smith,(LaNelle), and Jon Allan Smith, (DeNiece), all of Dothan, Alabama, 3 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be conducted by Rev.Stacey Stafford, and Rev. Billy Rich, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 o'clock, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, with friends and family invited. Pall Bearers will be her nephews. Graveside for family to follow. Catherine was born the second child of Charles Worth and Winnie Genevar McLeod, of Geneva, Alabama on March 23, 1928, and was predeceased in death by her two brothers, Richard and Charles McLeod. She was a graduate of Geneva High School. Her first job was that of switchboard operator in Geneva, and upon moving to Dothan, worked from switchboard to the business office and management with Dothan Telephone/ GTE, retiring after 33 years. Upon retirement, she returned to school to earn an associates degree in Art, and became a very well known watercolor artist in the Wiregrass. She was one of the founders of the Dothan Art League, Wiregrass Writers League, and then the up and coming Wiregrass Museum of Art. She authored four books, and one cookbook dedicated to her family. She taught many children in Dothan private art lessons from her home, as well as the Cultural Art Center, and was an Art Teacher at Northside Academy, all after she retired. Although Catherine was very active in civic and community affairs, her greatest devotion and joy was her service to her Lord and her church. She continued His witness of the Gospel until the day she drew her last breath. She was a near charter member of Southside Baptist Church, joining in 1953, and was the cornerstone of her family in raising her children in church, alongside her beloved husband, Homer. Catherine taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She was church librarian for nearly 20 years. She assisted her husband as a deacon in service for many years. They literally "opened" the church on Sunday mornings, being the first to arrive on most Sundays. She leaves a legacy of faithful service to her Lord, and the finest example to all those who knew her. The family wishes to thank those special caretakers of her and Homer for 8 years, and Encompass Hospice for enduring love and healthcare. Flowers are welcomed, but she would rather have donations made to her beloved church, Southside Baptist Church, Dothan, Alabama. www.wardwilson.com
