David Todd Smith of Webb passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. In following with his wishes, a simple cremation will be arranged. familyfirstfuneralcare.com
David Todd Smith of Webb passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. In following with his wishes, a simple cremation will be arranged. familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.