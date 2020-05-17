Delois Ivey Smith, age 82, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Cliff Quincey officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Home Baptist Church 2734 County Rd 617, Enterprise, AL. Delois was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Smith, three sons, Larry, Jerry and Perry Jeter a sister, Delano Burdick and a grandson William Larry Jeter, Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Smith (Rex) Enterprise, AL; Missy Simerly (Rob) Knoxville, TN; a sister, Polly Blackman, Milton, FL; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

