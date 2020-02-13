Doris Jean Griffin Smith, age 77, of Dothan, AL, formerly from Enterprise, passed away, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Westside Terrace Healthcare. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 14, 2020 at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery with Corbin Griffin and Kenny Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 A.M. on Friday at County Line Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, A E Smith; son, Mike Smith; brother, Gary Griffin and son-in-law, David Henderson. Survivors include her daughters, Leslie Gilley (Ray) Dothan, AL; Vanessa Lea Henderson, Greenhead, FL; brother, William (Chick) Griffin (Mary) Enterprise, AL; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Doris Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
County Line Baptist Church
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
County Line Baptist Church Cemetery
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Graveside Service begins.
Feb 14
Commital Service immediately following
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:30AM
County Line Baptist Church Cemetery
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Commital Service immediately following begins.

Tags

Load entries