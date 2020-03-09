Mr. James Albert Smith, a resident of Daleville, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Medical Center Enterprise surrounded by his beloved family. He was 77 years old. Funeral services for Mr. Smith will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from Daleville Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home in Ozark from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Mr. Smith was born September 29, 1942 in Covington County, Alabama to the late Henry Chester Smith and Melba Alberta Benson Smith. He was a member of Daleville Baptist Church and a devoted Christian. He worked with Civil Service for 50 years, retiring in 2012 as an electrician. Mr. Smith was known to many at Fort Rucker as "Smitty" the fire alarm guy. He was a devoted husband, father, and "Pa". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Eugene Smith. Survivors include his wife of 45 years who was the love of his life, Mary Pippin Smith of Daleville; one daughter and son-in-law, Jamala and Brad Moore of Enterprise; two sons, Kendall James Smith of Daleville and Stanley Albert Smith of Jack; three grandchildren, Jasmine Smith, Brayton Moore, and Briley Moore; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer and Robert McKinney of Geneva, Sue and Melton Guy of South Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Daleville Baptist Church
100 Donnell Blvd.
Daleville, AL 36322
100 Donnell Blvd.
Daleville, AL 36322
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
