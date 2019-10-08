Larry Simeon Smith,76, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 6, 1942 in Dale County to the late Spurgeon Smith and Oleta (Yarborough) Smith. Graveside Service will be at 3 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Memory Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother: Jerry Smith. Larry was a loving family man and friend to all who knew him. Survivors include his daughters: Melissa (Gary) Bowman, and Michelle Saliba; brothers: Terry (Lyn) Smith and Mark Smith; sisters: Margie (Henry) Haynes, Charlene Ferrell, and Sue (Scott) Brown; grandchildren: Garrett (Madeline) Bowman, Caitlin (Jake) Doggett, Kendall Bowman, Emily Bowman, Eli Saliba, and Connor Saliba, great-grandchildren: Grayson and Olivia Bowman; stepchildren: Miranda, Carneshia and Christian Williams; step grandchildren: Mason Brantley, Hailey and Ariel Thomas, and the mother of his step children: Cindy Williams Smith. Family and friends will gather for a time of celebration after service at 1844 Johnny Murphy Road, Dothan, AL. 36301.
