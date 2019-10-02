Luegean T. Smith, a resident of Gordon, AL was called home to her Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was 91. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary Baptist Church in Gordon, AL with Reverend Robert J. Knight, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.