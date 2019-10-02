Luegean T. Smith, a resident of Gordon, AL was called home to her Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was 91. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary Baptist Church in Gordon, AL with Reverend Robert J. Knight, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

