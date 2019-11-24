Mr. Eddie Ferrell Smith of Geneva passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was 58. A graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gary Watson officiating and Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva, directing. Mr. Smith was born in Geneva, AL on March 27, 1961, to the late H.J. "Bo" Smith and Gladys Sasser Smith. Prior to his retirement, he drove a truck for Argos Ready Mix. He also served as a volunteer fireman for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald Smith and Terrell Smith; and two sisters, Dianne Argenziano, and Sue Hendrix. He is survived by two brothers, Tommy Smith of Black, and Deryl Smith (Dianne) of Summerdale, AL; daughter, Christy Barner of Samson; special niece, Jessica Mitchell, of Summerdale; and several other nieces and nephews. www.pittmanfuneral.com
