Mr. Richard Arnold Smith of Slocomb passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home. He was 63. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at New Hinson Baptist Church with Rev. Teddy Ward and Rev. Bryan Klobe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Mr. Smith was born August 28, 1956 in Augusta, GA to the late Arnold Henry Smith and Bobbie Cox Smith. Richard was a technician for Sony for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending his free time drawing, painting, spending time outdoors, and playing video games with his grandson, Eli. Richard loved talking on his CB radio where his handle was "Rhinestone". He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Survivors include his wife, Carol Ward Smith; daughter, Heather Marie Dukes (Ryan); grandchildren: Eli and Raylan Dukes; siblings: Larry Smith (Vivian), Gary Smith (Crystal), Terry Smith (Lisa), and Linda Driver (David); special friends: Brian Williams, Frankie Paschal, and Kerry Comstock; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
