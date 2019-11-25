Mr. Robert O'Neal "Neal" Smith, a resident of Ariton, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in Southeast Health Medical Center. He was 66 years old. A memorial service for Mr. Smith will be held 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Charles Goldsmith officiating, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

