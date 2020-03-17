Mrs. Linda S. Smith of Slocomb went home to be with the LORD Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 68. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Union Baptist Church with Rev. Bryan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Smith was born June 10, 1951 in Geneva County to the late John Leamon and Helen Olson-Vatne Smith. Linda was a lifelong resident of Geneva County and graduated from Slocomb High School. Her working occupation varied from Computer Processing at General Hospital, Shipping Clerk for Host Apparel of Dothan, Accounts Receivable at the Dothan Eagle, and retail sales at Michaels Arts & Crafts. She enjoyed cross stitch and oil painting. Her most memorable and enjoyable activity was bringing seasonal Arts & Crafts projects to Rehobeth Elementary School classes. Linda loved the LORD and His church, and loved singing in the choir. In addition, she was an accomplished pianist and taught numerous students at her home. Linda was a loving wife, adoring mother and grandmother and will be profoundly missed. In addition to her parents, a brother, Danny Lee Smith preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband, Bruce A. Smith; daughter, Jeris Smith Milner, her husband, Josh and their children: Sarah and Ruth; son, Thad Smith and his wife, Amanda and their children: Molly, Jack, Kellen, and Claire; brothers: James Smith (Diane) and Paul Smith (Janice); nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
