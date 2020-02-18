Nancy Smith, age 93, of Dothan, passed away early Monday morning, February 17, 2020 at Westside Terrace surrounded by her family and under the care of Covenant Hospice. Complete funeral arrangements and survivors will be announced by Family First Funeral Care. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries