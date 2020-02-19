Nancy Smith, age 93, of Dothan, passed away early Monday morning, February 17, 2020 at Westside Terrace surrounded by her family and under the care of Covenant Hospice. A service of remembrance will be held at 2pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the chapel of Family First Funeral Care with Pastor Chad Hixson officiating and special music by Gary Strickland. Burial will immediately follow in the Memory Hill cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will begin at 1pm Wednesday and last until service time. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.
