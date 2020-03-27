Nellie Harris Smith, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was 88. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services for family and close friends will be held in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Woody Farrington officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky Mount Cemetery in Highland Home, Alabama. Nellie Harris Smith, a resident of Dothan, AL, was born on October 21, 1931 in Greenville, AL to Luke and Ella Harris. After graduation from McKenzie High School, she began working at Stabler Hospital until 1968. In 1953, she married the love of her life, James Bernard Smith, and they raised three daughters, Barbara, Debbie, and Ann. While at Stabler, Nell became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She then accepted a position at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. She later went back to school to obtain her degree as a Registered Nurse. Upon obtaining her R.N. at Wallace College, she was promoted to head nurse in the Operating Room, where she remained employed until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed her association with many doctors and nurses throughout her time at Flowers Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenville, AL until 1968 and upon moving to Dothan, AL, she became a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her involvement with Calvary Baptist Church included many activities such as Sonshine Fellowship, 20+ years of ministry through the preschool department at Calvary where she helped raise and mold future generations. She enjoyed singing a joyful noise unto her Lord and Savior through the senior choir. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, James Bernard Smith, her parents, Luke and Ella Harris, her sister, Louella (Joey) Rimpf, and her brother J.C. Harris. Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Scott) Jones, Debbie Ivey, Ann (James) Stewart, her grandchildren, Chase Ivey and Jordyn (Dylan) Abney, Jesslyn (Clay) Elliott, Clay Stewart, Bailyn (Tyler) Downing, great grandchildren Jade, Cohen & Judson Elliott and Rynlee & Trace Downing. Sisters Diane Harris, Louise Kimbro and Sally Watson and Brother Jerell (Betty) Harris and several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be James Stewart, Chase Ivey, Dylan Abney, Scott Jones, Clay Stewart, and Kevin Rodgers. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
New attraction is going up at Water World
-
Homeless man arrested in Monday robbery faces additional charges
-
Altercation with Dothan police lands one man in jail on multiple charges
-
Houston County juvenile faces multiple charges; search for additional suspects continue
-
Southeast Health confirms its second case of coronavirus
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.