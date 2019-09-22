ABBEVILLE. . .Richard Lane Smith, a resident of Abbeville, died late Friday night, Sepember 20, 2019, in Southeast Health. He was 73 Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, Septemer 23, 2019, in the Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Teddy Ward, Reverend Ricky Sowell and Reverend Thomas D. Gamble officiating. Graveside services with military honors, will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday in the sanctuary of the Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church "Children's Fund", 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310. Surviving relatives include his wife, Patsy Scoggins Smith; four daughters Sheila Jeffords (Mark), Hartsville, SC; Christina Weber (Denny), Amy Walker (Mark) and Joni Smith, all of Abbeville; two sons, Allen Tillis (Sue), Shorterville; and Jason Smith (Tara), Abbeville; three sisters, Elma Ruth Mizell, Natalie Money (Marty) and Marsha Murphy (Brent), all of Abbeville; a brother, Shorty Smith (Debbie), Headland; ten grandchildren, Robyn Temples (Jerry), Nicole Hansing (Jonathan), David Tye (Katie), Mallory Hudspeth (Chris), Hank Walker (Brittany), Matthew Walker (Alaura), Jenna Oates (Josh), Jessica Weber, Shayla Jeffords and Cierra Jeffords; numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.