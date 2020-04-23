Cecil Lamar Snell, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on October 20, 1944 in Hartford, AL to Millard Cecil Snell and Eunice Hodges Snell. Cecil is preceded in death by his father, Millard Cecil Snell. He is survived by his wife, Judy Snell; mother, Eunice Hodges Snell; children, Ron Snell and his wife Kim, Susan Warren and her husband Parks. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ben Snell (Anna), Lanie Snell, Dovie Snell, Magen Sorrells (Grant), Annamarie Wagner (Jarrod), J.P. Warren, Mack Warren; great grandchildren, Evan Sorrells, Aytch Sorrells, Locke Snell, Holland Grace Wagner, Easton Wagner and sister, Bettie Bush. During his 29 year career in the Air Force Cecil Snell was a decorated fighter pilot and achieved the rank of Colonel. He loved God, woodworking, golf, gardening, caring for his tree farm and most of all, spending time with family. The family will hold a private service to celebrate the life Cecil lived. Cecil will be laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Cecil's name to the Samaritan's Purse, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-253-4580. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Wallace-Dothan to disburse $350 checks to all enrolled students
-
Alabama barber shop owner plans to reopen Friday regardless of city and state orders
-
Dothan's Harris Mendheim experiencing events most only dream about
-
Dothan woman stabs husband during altercation; victim listed in serious condition
-
JIC: Covid-19 cases increase slightly at Dothan's hospitals
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.