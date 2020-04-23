Cecil Lamar Snell, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on October 20, 1944 in Hartford, AL to Millard Cecil Snell and Eunice Hodges Snell. Cecil is preceded in death by his father, Millard Cecil Snell. He is survived by his wife, Judy Snell; mother, Eunice Hodges Snell; children, Ron Snell and his wife Kim, Susan Warren and her husband Parks. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ben Snell (Anna), Lanie Snell, Dovie Snell, Magen Sorrells (Grant), Annamarie Wagner (Jarrod), J.P. Warren, Mack Warren; great grandchildren, Evan Sorrells, Aytch Sorrells, Locke Snell, Holland Grace Wagner, Easton Wagner and sister, Bettie Bush. During his 29 year career in the Air Force Cecil Snell was a decorated fighter pilot and achieved the rank of Colonel. He loved God, woodworking, golf, gardening, caring for his tree farm and most of all, spending time with family. The family will hold a private service to celebrate the life Cecil lived. Cecil will be laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Cecil's name to the Samaritan's Purse, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-253-4580. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.

