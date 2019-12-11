Michael Anthony Snell, a resident of Ozark, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at a local hospital. He was 62. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Scott Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Garden Cemetery in Ozark, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
