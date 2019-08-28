Mrs. Peggy Ann Snell funeral service will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. where Rev. Vincent T. Owens is pastor and Rev. Michael Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home. www.unitymortuaryal.com

Tags

Load entries