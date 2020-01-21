Mrs. Sarah Celeste Griggs Snell, age 87, passed away on January 19, 2020, at Greenbriar at the Altamont in Birmingham, AL. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Allie Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2536 Co Rd 33, Ozark, AL 36360, directed by Holman Funeral Home of Ozark. Visitation with family and friends will be at the funeral home in Ozark Saturday from 1:00 pm until service time. Memorials may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church - Cemetery Fund, 2536 County Road 33, Ozark, AL 36360, (334) 774-1592; or In Christ Name First United Methodist Church, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36303. Born in Skipperville, AL, January 3, 1933, Celeste was the daughter of the late John Wiley and Nona Newman Griggs. She attended elementary and high school in Dale County, AL, and was a member of the inaugural class of the Practical Nursing program at John M. Patterson State Vocational Technical School in Montgomery, AL, graduating on August 14, 1964. She lived most of her life in Dothan. Celeste's nursing career began at St. Margaret's Hospital in Montgomery and, after the family moved to Dothan in 1964, continued at Southeast Alabama Medical Center; Fairview Clinic, working for Dr. Ben Byrd and Dr. William Drewry; and ended at Southern Bone and Joint, working for Dr. Henry Barnard. She was also on call for family or friends who might be in need of nursing. A loving wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother and great-grandmother, caring sister and aunt, and dear friend to many, Celeste's life revolved around her family, church, friends and work. She spoiled her family and friends, was a talented seamstress and gardener and a renowned country cook. Celeste was an active member of The First United Methodist Church of Dothan, where she was a member of the Kay Williams Sunday School Class and served on the Alter Guild and In Christ Name committee. Celeste was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ebben T. Snell, Sr.; she is survived by her daughter, Amanda Barber of Birmingham; her son, Ebben T. Snell, Jr. of Abbeville; her grandchildren, Linzy Barber, Patrick Barber (Della), and Kendal German (Chris); her great-grandchildren, Dylan Barber, Sunny Barber, Cooper German, Emily German, Elydia German, and Sadie German; along with several generations of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Celeste was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Frank and Frances Snell, Troy and Bonnie Pullen, Thomas D. and Myra Shewmake; her brother and sister-in-law, Wiley Hilbert and Elizabeth Griggs; and her mother and father-in-law, Mason and Melona Snell. Serving as pall bearers will be Patrick Barber, Chris German, Bobby Shewmake, Frankie Jackson, Terry Jackson and Anthony Childers. The family would like to thank Greenbriar at the Altamont, Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, The Terrace at Grove Park and the many caregivers and friends who cared for and comforted Celeste over the years. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Snell, Mrs. Sarah Celeste Griggs
