COMMUNITY. Susie Bayne Snell, a resident of the Echo Community, near Midland City, died early Wednesday morning at her home. She was 87. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel with Reverend Jamie Hattaway officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, between Headland and Dothan. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Mrs. Snell, daughter of the late Clayton Oscar Bayne and Zillie Sewell Bayne, was a native of Dale County near Echo. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and being a mother to all who visited her home. Mrs. Snell was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, David Allen Snell; a son, David D. Snell; a great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Snell; a sister, Ouida Brown and two brothers, J.C. Bayne and Eugene Bayne. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Patricia Chancey (Todd), Echo; her son, Roger Snell (Louise), McHenry, MS; her sister, Ruby Snell, Echo; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jason Phillips, Micah Phillips, James Snell, Thomas Snell, James Cornett, and Haley Hussey. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.