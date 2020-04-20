Cathlene Napier Snellgrove, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Extendicare Health and Rehab. She was 91. Due to current restrictions required by COVID-19 precautions, a private graveside service will be held at 9 AM Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Chaplin Kevin Kelley officiating and Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. Ms. Snellgrove was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, J. Douglas Snellgrove; parents, Dewey and Carrie Powell Napier; a son, Steve Snellgrove; one brother, Junior Napier. She is survived by a daughter Jenny Buie (Virgil); three sisters, Carolyn Pilcher, Emma Jean Rawlins, and Robbie Paulk (Hubert); three grandchildren, Katie Martin (Chris), Matt Buie and Carrie Buie; two great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Madison Martin along with several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the caregivers at Extendicare Health and Rehab and Kindred Hospice for their awesome care of Ms. Cathlene. www.southernheritagefh.com
