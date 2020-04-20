Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... DECATUR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... NORTHWESTERN GRADY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... MILLER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... SOUTHERN MITCHELL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... SOUTHWESTERN BAKER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... SOUTHEASTERN EARLY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... SEMINOLE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... * UNTIL 200 AM EDT/100 AM CDT/. * AT 126 AM EDT/1226 AM CDT/, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR COLQUITT TO 9 MILES WEST OF DONALSONVILLE TO NEAR MARIANNA TO 6 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CHIPLEY, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLQUITT, BAINBRIDGE, DONALSONVILLE, PELHAM, MARIANNA, CAMILLA, WEST BAINBRIDGE, CHATTAHOOCHEE, MALONE, SNEADS, COTTONDALE, GRAND RIDGE, GREENWOOD, ALFORD, IRON CITY, BRINSON, JAKIN, BASCOM, RECOVERY AND LOVEDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT/600 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...BIG BEND AND THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IT IS BEST TO MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THESE STORMS MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...70MPH