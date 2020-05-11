Thomas S. (Mort) Snuggs of Geneva passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Westminster Village in Spanish Fort, AL following an extended illness. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Geneva. Mr. Snuggs was a lifelong resident of Geneva, AL, born on November 17, 1939, to the late Lee and Myrtle (Powell) Snuggs. He was a 1958 graduate of Geneva High School, and a 1964 graduate of The University of Alabama. Mr. Snuggs was a 45 year veteran of The Alabama Army National Guard, enlisting in August of 1954 and retiring at the rank of First Sergeant on his 60th birthday in 1999, the last day that he was eligible to serve. He worked for 25 years as the unit administrator at the Alabama National Guard armory in Geneva. Mr. Snuggs was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle M. Snuggs, and a brother, Franklin S. Snuggs. He is survived by his daughters, Melynda Caffarelli of Geneva, Starla Smith of Daphne, AL, and Sherrill Snuggs of Duluth, GA; son, Stewart (Devonna) Snuggs of Montevallo, AL; sister, Ann Snuggs of Washington , DC, grandchildren, Matt, Justin, and Josh Barton, Brian Smith, Kayla and Will Snuggs, and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mildred Merritt, sisters-in-law Pat Snuggs and Huberta Merritt, and brother-in-law Dickey Merritt. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to the Geneva City Schools Scholarship Fund, c/o Martha Helms, PO Box 453, Geneva, AL 36340. www.pittmanfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Snuggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries