Robert Boyd Snyder, age 83, of Graceville, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Dothan, AL. Services for Mr. Snyder will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Graceville Baptist College Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until time of service. Military Honors and Masonic rites will be given. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.williamsfuneralhomeservice.com.

