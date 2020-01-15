Mrs. Betty Jean Poole Solomon, of Enterprise, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was 90. Jean was born March 30, 1929 in Houston County to the late Jesse Poole and Tommie Burns Poole. She was a member of the St. Luke United Methodist Church and was a retired dental hygienist. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lee Solomon; her son, Rhett Solomon; and her brother, Joe William Poole. Survivors include her daughter, Alice Solomon; her son, Darrell (Brenda) Solomon; her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Solomon; her grandchildren, Eric (Joanne) Solomon, Chris (Felicia) Solomon, Sheena (Brandon) Landers, Tiarra (Eric) Armenta, and Tiffany Solomon; nine great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend David Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will be receiving friends at Searcy Funeral Home in Enterprise on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 12 PM until 1 PM, prior to the service. www.wardwilson.com
Solomon, Betty Jean
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
1:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
